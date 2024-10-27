Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Short Interest Update

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 1,050.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Burnham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BURCA opened at $14.09 on Friday. Burnham has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Burnham alerts:

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter.

Burnham Company Profile

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.