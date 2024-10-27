BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,051,400 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the September 30th total of 1,162,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

BYD Trading Up 2.5 %

BYDDF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,709. The company has a market cap of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.30. BYD has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20.

Get BYD alerts:

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.