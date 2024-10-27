Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

