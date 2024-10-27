Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.44 and traded as low as $35.34. Calian Group shares last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 659 shares changing hands.

Calian Group Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

