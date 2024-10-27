CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,200 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the September 30th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CaliberCos Stock Performance
CaliberCos stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,182. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.84. CaliberCos has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.
CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CaliberCos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
