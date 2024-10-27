Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,976 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,689 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,096,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

