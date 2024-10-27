Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Position Lessened by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $110.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6108 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

