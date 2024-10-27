Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$181.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

CNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$171.07.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.5 %

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

TSE CNR opened at C$154.25 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$144.23 and a 1 year high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$157.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director David Lund Freeman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director David Lund Freeman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,773 shares of company stock worth $437,437. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

