Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,456.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 103,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.6% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 213,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.8 %

CP opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.