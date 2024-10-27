CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in October

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the September 30th total of 194,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 62,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,652. CanAlaska Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. The company has an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Geikie project that comprises six new uranium targets totaling 33,897 hectares located in the Eastern Athabasca basin; and a 100% interest in the Marshall project located in the Athabasca Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.