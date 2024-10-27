Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
Shares of Cansortium stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,987. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.
Cansortium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cansortium
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.