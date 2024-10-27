Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the September 30th total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

Shares of Cansortium stock remained flat at $0.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 108,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,987. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.