Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $392.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $395.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

