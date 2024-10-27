Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

