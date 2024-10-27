Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,860,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,906,000 after purchasing an additional 132,238 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 335,604 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 413,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,404,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

INTF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

