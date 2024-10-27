Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 66.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,292,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

