Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 54 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.65 and a 200-day moving average of $195.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

