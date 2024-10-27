Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

