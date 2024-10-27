Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler downgraded Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.53. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insider Activity at Capital City Bank Group

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

