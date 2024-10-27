Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,992 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 8.12% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $35,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGBL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $184,000.
Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $31.66.
About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Balanced ETF
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.