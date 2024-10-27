Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,547.5 days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRNLF remained flat at C$4.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.52. Capricorn Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$4.35.

About Capricorn Metals

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

