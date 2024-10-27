Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

