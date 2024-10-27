Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

