Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 413 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after buying an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,855,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,310,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,535,000 after buying an additional 63,454 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.45 and a 200-day moving average of $262.27. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $283.40.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.