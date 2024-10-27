Carret Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,545,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,540,000 after acquiring an additional 370,603 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.