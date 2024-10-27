Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04), reports. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.500 EPS.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Kintegral Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

