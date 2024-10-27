Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.5 billion-$22.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.2 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE CARR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.