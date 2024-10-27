Centrifuge Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $17.70 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 555,384,491 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 555,334,599 with 503,563,334 in circulation.

