Century Communities’ (CCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $113.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ FY2025 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities stock opened at $90.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $59.69 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

In other news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,527.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

