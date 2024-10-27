On October 22, 2024, Chemung Financial Corporation released its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2024. According to the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, a comprehensive breakdown of the financial performance was detailed in a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1. The filing specified that the information was being provided to the SEC and is not considered a filed document.

Get alerts:

The company’s press release indicated that Chemung Financial Corporation continues to maintain its position as a leading financial entity. The results displayed in the press release offer valuable insights into the company’s performance and trajectory throughout the specified periods.

Furthermore, the Form 8-K included information about the listing of Chemung Financial Corporation on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the trading symbol CHMG.

This report was submitted in accordance with Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The filing serves as a means to inform investors, stakeholders, and the public of the latest financial developments within the organization.

As outlined in the Form 8-K submission, Chemung Financial Corporation aims to provide transparency and disclosure regarding its financial standing and operational achievements. The company continues to uphold its commitment to regulatory compliance and financial reporting standards.

Investors and analysts interested in delving deeper into the financial details and results of Chemung Financial Corporation for the third quarter of 2024 can refer to the designated SEC filing for further information and analysis.

For more information on Chemung Financial Corporation and to access the detailed financial results for the period ending September 30, 2024, individuals are encouraged to review the official filing on the SEC’s website.

This press release does not constitute a solicitation of investment or guidance and is intended solely for informational purposes regarding the financial performance of Chemung Financial Corporation within the specified period.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chemung Financial’s 8K filing here.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading