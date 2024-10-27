China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of CAOVY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. 564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,922. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76. China Overseas Land & Investment has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $11.87.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.1636 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

