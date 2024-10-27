China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the September 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance

China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About China Yongda Automobiles Services

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

