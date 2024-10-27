China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Short Interest Update

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.5% from the September 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Yongda Automobiles Services Stock Performance
China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About China Yongda Automobiles Services
