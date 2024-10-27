CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the September 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. CHS has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $27.73.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

