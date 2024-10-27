Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $96.86 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

