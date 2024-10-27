City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10, Zacks reports. City had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 32.12%. The company had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million.
City Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.27. The stock had a trading volume of 38,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.68. City has a 12-month low of $89.95 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.47.
City Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About City
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than City
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.