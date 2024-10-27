CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Acquired by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,283 shares during the quarter. CleanSpark comprises 2.2% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SRN Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CleanSpark worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,342. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 26,272 shares of company stock worth $250,003 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

CleanSpark Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.