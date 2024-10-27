Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 515.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $170.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

