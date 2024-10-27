Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.