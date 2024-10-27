Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock worth $32,602,152 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.1 %

Toll Brothers stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

