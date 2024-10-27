Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Core & Main accounts for about 0.8% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Core & Main worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 21.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 10.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 20.6% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Core & Main Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $45.20 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.
View Our Latest Analysis on Core & Main
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Core & Main
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.