Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 292 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 632,241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,833,974.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 495,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after acquiring an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,510,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,423,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 218,430 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $120.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $122.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.