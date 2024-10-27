Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Stryker by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,329,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Stryker by 23.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.80 and its 200 day moving average is $343.67. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $255.22 and a one year high of $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

