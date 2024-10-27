Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 153,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 45,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $382.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $386.24. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

