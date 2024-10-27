Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CLVLY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. 112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.0299 dividend. This is a boost from Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

