Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.