Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,123 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
