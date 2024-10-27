Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $46.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $18.57. 23,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,204. The firm has a market cap of $350.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.86. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWBC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $31,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,340.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

