Comparing CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART)

CBD of Denver (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) and Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBD of Denver and Maplebear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBD of Denver 0 0 0 0 N/A Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52

Maplebear has a consensus price target of $43.10, suggesting a potential downside of 3.24%. Given Maplebear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maplebear is more favorable than CBD of Denver.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A Maplebear -52.21% -49.98% -38.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBD of Denver and Maplebear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CBD of Denver and Maplebear”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBD of Denver N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Maplebear $3.21 billion 3.67 -$1.62 billion ($19.79) -2.25

CBD of Denver has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maplebear.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maplebear beats CBD of Denver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBD of Denver

CBD of Denver Inc. engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc. and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc. in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc. is based in Centennial, Colorado. CBD of Denver Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Swiss Industry Ventures AG.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

