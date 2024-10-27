CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 2,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

CompuMed Trading Down 5.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Get CompuMed alerts:

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompuMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.