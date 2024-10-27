ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $101.29 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

