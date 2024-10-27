Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Buys 82 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,030 shares of company stock valued at $17,176,005 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,407. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.76. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

