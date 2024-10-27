Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.0% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,381 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. 5,989,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.